ANL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.97%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
GGGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
KAPCO 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
NETSOL 152.60 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.75%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.21%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,114 Increased By ▲ 45.94 (0.91%)
BR30 25,588 Increased By ▲ 284.2 (1.12%)
KSE100 47,193 Increased By ▲ 280.12 (0.6%)
KSE30 18,902 Increased By ▲ 120.16 (0.64%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
US oil may keep bouncing to $68.49

  • On the daily chart, oil failed to break a support at $66.44 again. Trending signals are rather mixed, as the tug of war between bulls and bears around $66.44 has not ended
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may keep bouncing to $68.49 per barrel, driven by a wave c.

The bounce from the Aug. 9 low of $65.15 seems to have extended. It consists of three waves. The current wave c may travel into a range of $68.49-$70.20.

Based on characteristic of the wave b, the wave c may end around $68.49.

Support is at $66.78, a break below which may signal the continuation of the downtrend towards $65.15.

Oil settles lower, pares losses despite weak economic data

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a support at $66.44 again. Trending signals are rather mixed, as the tug of war between bulls and bears around $66.44 has not ended.

The bias could be towards the downside, as oil has been repeatedly testing the support and a rising trendline. A break could open the way towards $63.86-$65.29 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

