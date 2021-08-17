Highest toll during fourth wave: 3,669 fresh Covid-19 cases, 72 new deaths countrywide: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,669 more Covid-19 infections and 72 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours taking the national case tally to 1.102 million and death toll to 24,478 since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Latest Covid-19 figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), here on Monday, revealed that 2,218 Covid-19 infected people have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 989,013.

According to the NCOC, after the emergence of 3,669 Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, the national tally of active coronavirus cases has reached 88,588, which is the highest toll during the fourth wave.

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.8 percent as countrywide some 53,644 tests were conducted of which 3,669 returned positive.

According to the NCOC, 19,256 coronavirus tests were carried out in Punjab, 19,059 in Sindh, 9,245 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,535 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,034 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 962 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 553 in Balochistan.

Out of 72 coronavirus patients who died during the past 24 hours, 62 were under treatment in hospitals, 28 died on ventilators, and nine died at home quarantines.

Sindh with 26 deaths reported most of the fatalities in the past 24 hours followed by Punjab with 25 deaths.

At present, a total 5,216 coronavirus patients were admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals across the country of which 4,787 Covid-19 infected patients were being treated at ICUs.

Countrywide, total 463 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Islamabad with 50 percent ventilator occupancy was top among the four cities with the maximum ventilators occupancy followed by Bahawalpur 48 percent, Multan 45 percent, and Peshawar 44 percent.

Swabi with 68 percent occupancy of oxygen beds was top among the four cities with maximum oxygen beds occupancy followed by Karachi with 58 percent, Abbottabad 55 percent, and Peshawar 48 percent. Out of a total 1,102,079 coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan including deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients, Sindh with 412,165 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 372,750 cases, KP with 152,625 cases, the ICT with 94,108 cases, Balochistan with 31,583 cases, the AJK with 29,452 cases, and GB with 9,396 cases.

Out of 24,478 deaths registered in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 11,372 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 6,439 deaths, KP 4,668 deaths of which 14 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT 834 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, the AJK 666 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 335 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, GB 164 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,902,015 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities across the country.

