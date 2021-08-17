Covid-19: 25 new deaths reported

LAHORE: There is no let up in fatalities due to Covid-19, as 25 more deaths were reported in Punjab including 12 in Lahore, 08 in Rawalpindi, 04 in Gujranawala and one in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the province to 11,370.

With more causalities due to coronavirus, the death toll in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur reached to 4522, 1719, 451 and 258, respectively.

Out of 19256 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1145 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 375,721.

In the provincial metropolis, coronavirus situation is worsening, as 558 fresh virus cases and 12 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In Rawalpindi, 146 infections were reported.

