ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
European stocks snap 10-day rally

Reuters 17 Aug 2021

LONDON: A 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in China’s economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% to 473.45, easing from a record level scaled last week.

Oil and mining stocks fell about 1.5% each as commodity prices took a hit after Chinese data raised concerns about faltering demand in the world’s major consumer of metals and oil.

China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.

China-exposed luxury names such as LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Cartier-maker Richemont fell between 2.1% and 4.6%.

“European markets will pay attention to US and China growth concerns... especially as Europe’s data calendar is almost empty today,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

Optimism around the second-quarter earnings season, a revival in dealmaking and the pace of vaccinations in Europe drove the benchmark STOXX 600 to record highs last week.

“Having seen European markets eke out incremental gains on an almost daily basis since the beginning of the month, it shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise to see a little bit of a pullback at some point,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

However, major money houses are mixed about the outlook for equity markets, with Bank of America setting a year-end target of 420 points for the STOXX 600, while Goldman Sachs lifted its 12-month target to 520 points.

All eyes now will be on US economic data due this week and the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its July policy meeting to gauge when and how the central bank will start tightening its monetary policy.

European stocks European stocks up European stocks flat European stocks rose

