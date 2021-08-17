World
Biden vows 'devastating' response if Taliban attack US interests
- The response to any attack would be "swift and forceful," Biden said in a televised address from the White House.
Updated 17 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban Monday not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.
The response to any attack would be "swift and forceful," Biden said in a televised address from the White House.
"We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary," he said.
Biden vows 'devastating' response if Taliban attack US interests
