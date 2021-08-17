Pakistan committed to enhancing mutual cooperation with Saudi Arabia: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan has expressed its commitment to maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, one of its key partners in the Muslim world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan convened in a meeting with the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces Gen. Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly on Monday, discussing matters of mutual importance.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Pakistani people have held a deep admiration and reverence of the Saudi leadership, and their close fraternal ties on the basis of their long shared history as Muslim nations.

The premier expressed his desire to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation within the two countries, by strengthening people-to-people linkages and enhanced bilateral efforts.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that the recently-established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) would play a crucial role in fostering improved bilateral cooperation across all fields.

He further expressed his satisfaction regarding the defence partnership between the two countries, adding that he wishes the cooperation would grow in the coming years, and would accomplish a stable, peaceful and conflict-free region.

The Saudi General also acknowledged this constructive collaboration, and appreciated the professionalism displayed by the Pakistani armed forces.

The meeting discussed the ongoing security situation in Yemen, with Prime Minister Imran Khan extending his support for resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue, expressing his appreciation for the Kingdom's role in settling the conflict during the pandemic.