ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research ASTL (Amreli Steels Limited) 43.86 Increased By ▲ 2.26%

Amreli: Firing up all cylinders

BR Research 17 Aug 2021

Amreli’s recovery from losses of last year is at par with profits during FY18. In fact, besides that year, FY21 has turned the highest profits in the past decade. This has been possible with a strong revenue growth on the back of rapid demand recovery, higher prices, and a tight control over finance costs and overheads.

The demand recovery has materialized due to increase in development spending and the revival of construction as builders availed government’s amnesty package to register their stalled projects. With several hydro power projects in the works, and housing and construction being bolstered by government policies, this demand will continue to grow over the next few years.

Rebar manufacturers have also raised prices due to an increase in international scrap prices. Based on company’s volumetric sales reporting during the analyst’ briefing, the revenue per ton sold during FY21 grew by 11 percent year on year. Between the last and the third quarter, Amreli raised prices by 5 percent. On the margins front, these price increases have boded well as costs per ton sold went up by only 5 percent during the year. The company’s margins as a result have improved right into double-digits.

Amreli is also supplying mainly to the retail market (65% share) as opposed to corporate and government segments. Its efforts to brand its steel seems to have yielded the right outcome as volumetric sales (in tons) grew 33 percent during the year. The company is targeting a 15 percent increase in sales over the next year which—given the current climate—is an understated figure. Amreli is set on the demand front. With demand ballooning, the company will continue to have the space to raise prices that would yield even better margins next year.

One component worth mentioning is the finance costs. This burden on profits reduced from 9 percent in FY20 to 4.2 percent of revenues (owing to lower interest rates) which is a significant cut and contributed to the stellar bottom-line. Meanwhile, overheads also reduced down to 4 percent of revenue from 5 percent last year.

Expect Amreli to do well in coming years given demand and price dynamics, not to mention, the shrinking gap between prices of graded and ungraded rebars. However, for consumers, expect cost of construction to continue its current upward trajectory. Amreli is not quitting while its ahead.

Construction steel bars Amreli steel hydropower project Rebar manufacturer

Amreli: Firing up all cylinders

Biden defends decision

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters