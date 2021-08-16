ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global shares slip as Chinese economy unexpectedly stumbles

  • European shares break 10-day run of gains
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

LONDON: Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.

A 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt, with commodity-linked stocks - which are sensitive to demand from China - falling the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5% past midday in London, easing from record levels last week.

Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment in China all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there.

"The July data has been adversely affected by the massive flooding in China over that period, plus the movement restrictions internally and at key export ports, to curb the stubborn appearance of the Delta variant, albeit in small numbers," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The latter is weighing on investors' nerves now, especially when one looks at the evolution of outbreaks in the region from Australia to Singapore to Japan and everywhere in between. If anyone can break the trend, it is China."

But widespread outbreaks and restrictions would be a game-changer for the recovery in Asia and potentially beyond, given the likely impact on supply chains, Halley said.

The sudden collapse of the Afghan government and what it may mean for political stability in the region added to uncertainty among investors and boosted defensive assets.

Stocks make modest gains after days of records

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, fell 0.3% on the day. U.S. stock futures also traded down, with E-minis for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures 0.3% lower.

Chinese blue-chips trimmed some losses to close 0.1% lower, perhaps in anticipation of a more aggressive policy easing from Beijing.

"The data will likely intensify speculation of further reserve requirement cuts in the weeks ahead and be positive for bonds," wrote analysts at TD Securities in a note.

"The central bank is also unlikely to welcome appreciation of the CNY on a trade weighted basis, while limiting CNY appreciation vs USD."

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7%, though economic growth topped forecasts for the June quarter.

Wall Street had managed fresh records last week even as a survey showed a shock slump in U.S. consumer sentiment to the lowest since 2011 amid Delta variant fears.

The dismal report and China's slowdown combined to pull 10-year Treasury yields down to 1.25%, a drop of 11 basis points in just two sessions.

That overall risk off mood also helped boost the dollar, sending it back to 92.629, up 0.1% on the day against a basket of currencies.

The euro dipped 0.2% to $1.1774 and away from major chart support at $1.1740, while the dollar recoiled to 109.39 yen leaving behind last week's peak of 110.79.

Kim Mundy, a senior currency strategist at CBA, argued the dollar could rally this week if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting confirm a hawkish shift on tapering.

The minutes are out on Wednesday while Fed chair Jerome Powell is speaking on Tuesday.

"We expect the FOMC to announce it will taper its monthly asset purchases in September if the August payrolls is strong," said Mundy.

"We judge a tapering announcement next month is not widely expected, so if the minutes show the FOMC discussed the possibility of announcing a taper as soon as September, we expect the dollar to jump."

In Asia, the Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned.

In commodity markets, gold dipped to $1,771 in the wake of a sudden stop-loss tumble to $1,684 at the start of last week.

Oil prices eased partly on concerns coronavirus travel restrictions would hurt demand, particularly in China.

Brent fell 1.6% to $69.43 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 1.8% to $67.17.

European stocks Global shares

Global shares slip as Chinese economy unexpectedly stumbles

China says ready for 'friendly and cooperative relations' with Taliban

Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months

Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters