Opportunity of partnership with STEP Schools

Education in Pakistan has been in a complicated state for decades due to failure in the performance of the public sector for early and primary education.

With the downfall of the public sector, the private sector emerged as a ray of hope for business opportunity for education entrepreneurs. Ever since its emergence, the education entrepreneurship has been booming as it has successfully managed to fulfill the demands and preferences of parents and children of this new millennium. The major reason behind the boom of private sector schools is the franchising model of business.

In Pakistan, education franchising has grown substantially during the last two decades. The rapid growth of franchise-based educational networks in Pakistan demonstrates that education is a lucrative business. Franchised educational units were launched in Pakistan in response to the urgent need for a quality institute/authority, and franchised schools quickly dominated the market. All franchised systems are privately owned and operated. Franchised schools increased the status of private schools in Pakistan, and parents began to place their trust in these institutions because the services were superior to what they had previously received. Therefore, it's important to have the brand reputation and credibility in the name of academic excellence and standard education according to the modern criteria and demands in this era of technology.

Keeping in view the current gap in the quality of education, STEP schools offer an affordable fee structure providing 21st century learning and teaching techniques, a project of Punjab Group of Colleges which is a renowned name in the world of academic excellence for three decades. Over the past 36 years, Punjab Group of Colleges has built a legacy of academic excellence by helping educate more than 2,200,000 Pakistanis in the largest educational network around 200 cities of Pakistan. The main emphasis of the curriculum is on equipping students with life long skills through STEAM, the amalgamation of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, Project based Learning, Student Counselling and Education through Technology. Its modern approach to education sets it distinct from the multitude of traditional institutions across Pakistan.

STEP schools also have a student government body where students perform administrative tasks under the instructors giving them first-hand experience and knowledge of professional skills that help them prepare for their future. STEP is a trusted name for parents to send their children to, allowing them to attain their full potential and play an important role in today's fast changing society.

BENEFITS OF PARTNERSHIP WITH PGC

As an investor, you will become part of the prestigious Punjab Group of Colleges and benefit from the 36 years of legacy that the group has built. It is a great opportunity to partner with STEP which schools are based on international standards. Partnership with STEP will give you the right start to kick off your chapter of success with the support and assistance of our brand name and professional team through project execution, promotions and operational support.

Brand Credibility of PGC

Punjab Group of Colleges has built a legacy of academic excellence over the past 36 years. By investing in STEP Schools, you become part of that legacy and benefit from the brand equity. STEP Schools will eventually achieve market recognition as a Punjab Group of Colleges project because Punjab Group of Colleges has established a name for itself. The group's high-quality education is backed up by its students' top scores on all standardized tests. The alumni of Punjab Group of Colleges have achieved success in every field. Through integrated marketing and communication channels, Punjab Group of Colleges will expand STEP schools brand visibility in the coming months. This will help to establish the brand, strengthen the link between the group and the school network, and aid in the network's national awareness.

Project Planning & Execution support

Committed team of professionals at STEP schools will assist you in locating the appropriate resources and give support for the launch campaign. Punjab Group of Colleges will be there for at every step of the way, to assist in analyzing the site of the school itself and employing workers. Professional team at STEP will do market research and analysis to assist in developing a company plan and strategy in order to make educated business decisions. Financial Advantages

Investors will be provided with complete guidance by expert and dedicated staff from the group corporate office. This partnership gives you a great opportunity for investment as the franchise fee for partnership starts from PKR 2.5 million (payable at signing of MOU and prior to school operations) Such a sustainable business model gives great return on investment with a payback period of 2.5 to 4 years with the royalty of 10% from tuition and admission fee. Moreover, this partnership will give you the exclusive operational rights in that specific area and an edge in the business to excel in the niche market of private schools.

Operational Support

STEP will create the appropriate SOPs to follow across our network in order to maintain uniform quality standards. This assistance will ensure that investors are in the position to succeed at the promised level. Manuals of clearly defined policies and comprehensive training of administrative & academic staff will be delivered all across the STEP schools. STEP professionals will assist in providing regular training sessions for professional

Project Setup Facilitation:

STEP schools’ professionals will provide complete guidance and support in selecting the right location for school. A proper feasibility plan will be designed to assist investors in understanding the business timelines. Moreover, a comprehensive architectural plan for a purpose-built campus will be devised and designed with the involvement of investors. STEP is committed to build state of the art facilities of Activity Rooms, Science & Robotic Labs, Computer Labs, Library, Play Area, and Montessori equipment for their investors to fulfill the promise of modern education.

Marketing Support

Over the span of 36 years, PGC has established a strong brand presence nationwide through effective 360 marketing campaigns. STEP schools have managed to make a market presence through digital and TVC campaigns, radio spots, print ads, billboards, streamers and newspaper articles. Therefore, a nationwide coverage on traditional and digital media has already taken place for STEP schools launch by the company's media house that provides guidelines for marketing and promotional activities. Highly skilled marketing staff will establish brand standards, assisting in the development and expansion of your company. A specialized marketing staff will support yearly marketing initiatives with ongoing marketing support. Extensive media and education networks will be used to raise brand recognition and equity.

Academic Support & Operations

STEP schools professionals will provide complete academic assistance to investors and their teams. They will support in establishing the curriculum according to international standards, training your teachers, and making sure that your school's educational standards are high. STEP will collaborate closely with investors to help in organizing capacity-building seminars and professional development opportunities for instructors with the necessary skills and information to help students succeed. Looking for Aspiring partners

We are calling all potential partners who can take this business opportunity to the next level with the reliable brand image and equity of PGC. To move forward with this business plan, please find below the contact details and link of franchise form.