ANL 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.28%)
ASC 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.07%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
GGGL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.19%)
GGL 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.69%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.52%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
PRL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.47%)
PTC 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
TELE 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.64%)
UNITY 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
BR100 5,058 Decreased By ▼ -32.97 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,250 Decreased By ▼ -283.98 (-1.11%)
KSE100 46,884 Decreased By ▼ -285.93 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,757 Decreased By ▼ -98.05 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters

  • The world number two Russian needed just 87 minutes, limiting his 2.11m opponent to just eight aces and breaking him three times while saving all four break points he faced
AFP 16 Aug 2021

TORONTO: Daniil Medvedev neutralised the attack of American serving giant Reilly Opelka on Sunday, dominating 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Toronto Masters.

The world number two Russian needed just 87 minutes, limiting his 2.11m opponent to just eight aces and breaking him three times while saving all four break points he faced.

Medvedev, aided by 34 unforced errors from Opelka, became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago.

The winner was playing a fifth career final at the Masters 1000 level.

Britain's Murray missing Big Three rivals in Cincinnati

"When I was starting I could barely have dreamed of a Masters final," he said. Now I've played five of them and won four.

"I'm just happy," he added. "I want to achieve more, I want to play better."

Medvedev, who will be the top seed at next week's Cincinnati Masters, the final major tuneup for the US Open that starts August 30, had praise for Opelka, the US number one who is ranked 32nd in the world.

"It was a great week for him, he fought to the end," Medvedev said. Playing a first Masters final is never easy. My first was in Canada (Montreal, 2019) and I won just three games," he recalled of a title tilt against Rafael Nadal.

