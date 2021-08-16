Gold pinned near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20.

US consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early-August to its lowest level in a decade, amid rising concerns over the Delta variant that could prompt Federal Reserve policymakers to pause decisions to pull back pandemic-era stimulus.