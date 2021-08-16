ANL 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.28%)
ASC 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.07%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
GGGL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.19%)
GGL 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.69%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.52%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
PRL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.47%)
PTC 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
TELE 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.64%)
UNITY 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
BR100 5,058 Decreased By ▼ -32.97 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,250 Decreased By ▼ -283.98 (-1.11%)
KSE100 46,884 Decreased By ▼ -285.93 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,757 Decreased By ▼ -98.05 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Gold pinned near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

  • Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

Gold prices hovered near a one-week high on Monday, as a plunge in US consumer sentiment allayed some concerns of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20.

    • US consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early-August to its lowest level in a decade, amid rising concerns over the Delta variant that could prompt Federal Reserve policymakers to pause decisions to pull back pandemic-era stimulus.

  • Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely to result from widespread stimulus.

Gold hovers near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

  • The data weighed on the dollar index dragging it to a one-week low on Friday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

    • On the radar of investors this week would be minutes of the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday and chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Tuesday. Geopolitical uncertainties arising from Afghan government's collapse will also be closely watched.

  • Physical gold demand in Asia got a fillip last week as consumers snapped up bargains after prices dipped across regions, with premiums in top consumers India and China rebounding to multi-month highs.

    • SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,021.79 tonnes on Friday from 1,023.54 on Thursday.

    • Speculators cut their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver in the week ended August 10, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

    • Silver fell 0.2% to $23.69 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.7% to $1,019.86 and palladium was down 0.4% to $2,639.23.

Gold Prices Spot gold Asia Gold gold usa

