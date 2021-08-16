ANL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.72%)
ASC 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MDTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.83%)
NETSOL 151.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.59%)
PACE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
POWER 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
TELE 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
TRG 164.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,072 Decreased By ▼ -18.55 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,384 Decreased By ▼ -150.19 (-0.59%)
KSE100 46,958 Decreased By ▼ -212.02 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,774 Decreased By ▼ -81.37 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
CBOT soybeans may revisit July 27 high of $13.87-1/2

  • This is the last barrier towards $13.87-1/2. A projection analysis on the uptrend from $13.23 reveals a break above a key barrier at $13.69-3/4, the 100% projection level
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may revisit its July 27 high of $13.87-1/2 per bushel, as it has broken a resistance at $13.68-3/4.

This is the last barrier towards $13.87-1/2. A projection analysis on the uptrend from $13.23 reveals a break above a key barrier at $13.69-3/4, the 100% projection level.

Such a break increases the chance of a wave c to extend into $13.87-1/2 to $13.98-1/2 range. A break below $13.68-3/4 could cause a fall to $13.57-1/4.

August corn, soybean yields to be lower than July

On the daily chart, the contract climbed above a falling channel. A duplicated channel suggests a target around $14.18. A realistic target could be either $13.83 or $14.01.

The nature of the current rise remains unclear. It could be a part of the correction from the June 7 high of $14.80 or a continuation of the preceding uptrend. In either case, the contract may climb to $14.18 first.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

