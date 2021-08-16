ANL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.72%)
ASC 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MDTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.83%)
NETSOL 151.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.59%)
PACE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
POWER 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
TELE 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
TRG 164.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,072 Decreased By ▼ -18.55 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,384 Decreased By ▼ -150.19 (-0.59%)
KSE100 46,958 Decreased By ▼ -212.02 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,774 Decreased By ▼ -81.37 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
HSBC to acquire Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575mn

  • Axa Singapore had net assets of $474 million, annualized new premiums of $85 million and gross written premiums of $739 million
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: HSBC said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Axa's insurance assets in Singapore for $575 million as it scales up its insurance and wealth business.

"This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our wealth business across Asia. Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centred bank with global reach," Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings, said in a statement.

Axa Singapore had net assets of $474 million, annualized new premiums of $85 million and gross written premiums of $739 million.

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

HSBC said the combined business would be the seventh-largest life insurer and the fourth-largest retail health insurer, with over 600,000 policies in-force covering life, health and property and casualty insurance.

The sale is part of Axa's moves to streamline its business in a restructuring launched by Chief Executive Thomas Buberl, a process that includes selling assets in some countries and markets to boost returns.

