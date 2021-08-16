ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

AFP 16 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: NATO said on Sunday that finding a political solution to Afghanistan conflict was more pressing "than ever" as the Taliban stood poised to take power on the outskirts of Kabul.

"We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever," an official at the 30-nation alliance told AFP.

NATO says to support Afghan govt 'as much as possible'

The official said "NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan" following a lightning sweep by the insurgents to the edge of the capital. "We are helping to maintain operations at Kabul airport to keep Afghanistan connected with the world," the official said. "We also maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul.

The security of our personnel is paramount, and we continue to adjust as necessary." The Taliban has stormed to the cusp of a return to power after NATO troops withdrew from the country following a decision by US President Joe Biden to pull out.

NATO Kabul US president Joe Biden NATO troops Political solution in Afghanistan Afghanistan conflict

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

Raab phones Qureshi, discusses Afghan situation

Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO

Special cell set up in Kabul to facilitate int'l media evacuation: Fawad

After fleeing the country, Afghan leader Ghani says Taliban have won

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

Pakistan to continue to support efforts for political settlement: FO

Turkey to work with Pakistan to stop new wave of Afghan migrants

NATO says it is helping keep Kabul airport open for evacuations

Former interior minister seen heading interim Afghan administration: diplomatic sources

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters