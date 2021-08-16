Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

BRUSSELS: NATO said on Sunday that finding a political solution to Afghanistan conflict was more pressing "than ever" as the Taliban stood poised to take power on the outskirts of Kabul.

"We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever," an official at the 30-nation alliance told AFP.

The official said "NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan" following a lightning sweep by the insurgents to the edge of the capital. "We are helping to maintain operations at Kabul airport to keep Afghanistan connected with the world," the official said. "We also maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul.

The security of our personnel is paramount, and we continue to adjust as necessary." The Taliban has stormed to the cusp of a return to power after NATO troops withdrew from the country following a decision by US President Joe Biden to pull out.