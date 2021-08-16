ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Karachi's problems are growing: Mustafa Kamal

Recorder Report 16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said if Pakistan Democratic Movement does not raise its voice against the "continued oppression" of PPP on Karachi, the people of this metropolis will give a befitting response.

If Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not raise their voice against the PPP's atrocities on Sindh in general and Karachi and Hyderabad in particular, then it will become clear that the PDM's aim is only to get power and not to serve public interests, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the Independence Day ceremony at Burns Road, Fresco Chowk which was organized by All Sindh Tajir Ittehad.

Vice Chairman PSP Dr. Arshad Vohra and President Business Forum Qamar Akhtar Naqvi were also present on this occasion.

"Karachi's problems are growing. By imposing an unelected administrator, Karachi's properties are being turned into Zardari's personal dynasty," he said. "Industrialists and traders from all over the city are in touch with us and are offering their full support. I pay tribute to the business community of Karachi for doing business in unfavorable conditions and keeping the poor's livelihood intact under such grim circumstances," he said.

Mustafa Kamal questioned as to "how the people do celebrate symbolic freedom" even after 74 years since the inception of Pakistan, "the oppressive and prejudiced ruling elite is not ready to provide drinking water, medicine, education, employment, transport etc to the people".

Although the great dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and millions of Muslims with him came true on August 14, 1947, "yet the motives behind the establishment of Pakistan could not be ensured even today due to corrupt, incompetent and prejudiced rulers who do not let the devolution of resources and powers to the lower levels, nor do they provide basic services to the people at their doorsteps," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

