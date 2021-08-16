ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination programme to continue till end of 2021: Nausheen Hamid

APP 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said that Pakistan is on its way to having almost 80 million of its population getting vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of December 2021.

"Our target was to vaccinate 70 million Pakistanis by the end of this year, which was being increased to 80 million of population with the support of our people, we will soon achieve this target," she hoped while speaking to PTV news channel.

He expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccination drive and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

Pakistan had reached the milestone of administrating 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, she said, adding, winning the war against Covid-19 is the only option where every segment of society should have to fully play their role in dealing with the coronavirus. She also vowed to increase the pace of the vaccinations in coming days.

Dr Nausheen appealed to the public to increasingly participate in the vaccination drive as it is the only way to lift all the Covid-19 related restrictions in the country.

Replying a Query, she said after Islamabad and Punjab province Sindh Health Department has also decided to set up several mobile vaccination centres in the city to encourage more and more people to get inoculated against Covid-19.

She said almost 28 percent of mobile units taking active part in ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, adding, mobile vaccination services now make life easier for all citizens.

Replying to another query, she said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) played a pivotal role in containing Covid-19, adding, NCOC proved its credibility and importance by guiding the nation and made the nation proud of it.

Talking about paramedical staff training, she said Pakistan with the collaboration of Chinese government had conducted various trainings for paramedical staff on Covid-related vaccination drive.

A special committee of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was also on daily basis monitoring the oxygen bed and ventilator situation in the country and trying to improve it in every passing day.

Coronavirus SOPs Dr Nausheen Hamid vaccination programme

Vaccination programme to continue till end of 2021: Nausheen Hamid

NSC to take up Afghan situation today

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Afghan govt has collapsed; Ghani flees to Tajikistan

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Afghan team lands in Islamabad

Turkey to help stop new wave of Afghan migrants

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.