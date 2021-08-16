The Afghan conundrum

Speaking on the occasion of country's 75th Independence Day, President Arif Alvi has brought under sharper focus the importance of independence and the successes of the country during difficult times. That the country has made immense sacrifices against terrorism is a fact. It is also a fact that the country has not stopped it journey of development despite numerous challenges. Not only has it effectively dealt with the challenge of Covid-19, it has embarked on the journey of attaining higher economic growth. Unfortunately, however, India, under a saffornized government, has vitiated the atmosphere of the entire region through its non-stopped intrigues and machinations. The current upheavals in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops appear to have thrown up a new opportunity for India to heighten tensions in the region. The collapse of the Afghan government will provide India yet another golden opportunity to work towards creating a civil-war like situation in Afghanistan.

Khalid Bangash (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021