ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Britain's Murray missing Big Three rivals in Cincinnati

AFP 16 Aug 2021

CINCINNATI: Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray said Sunday the absence of the "Big Three" players at this week's ATP Cincinnati Masters will have a chilling effect on the US Open tuneup event.

The field, headed by Russian Daniil Medvedev, is without resting world number one Novak Djokovic plus injured Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Murray, a two-time Cincinnati champion playing on a wild card, said the atmosphere is somewhat odd.

"It's a different landscape, for almost all of my career those guys have been there," Murray said.

"But things are changing. Bodies are breaking down instead of (top) players being overtaken by tennis (progress).

"It gives a big opportunity for other players to win the title when those guys are not playing."

The 34-year-old Scotsman, who has dealt for several seasons with a pair of major hip procedures and the resulting difficulties in making a full comeback, wished all three absent stars well in their own healing ahead of the August 30 start of the US Open.

"I hope all of them get physically fit and ready for the US Open. But that is looking unlikely unfortunately for Roger and Rafa.

"It would be a shame if they missed the Open this year."

Murray said his own planning has become a short-term exercise due to ups and down in his fitness level.

After firing up for the summer grass and reaching the Wimbledon third round, Murray and partner Joe Salisbury won two matches at the Tokyo Olympics before losing their third.

But post-Games, he was diagnosed with a tear in a quad muscle, which set back training progress again and which will get its first test in the opening round against a qualifier.

Andy Murray Grand Slam big three Cincinnati

Britain's Murray missing Big Three rivals in Cincinnati

