Pakistan

IIOJ&K people observe Black Day on Indian Independence Day: CM

Recorder Report 16 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Black Day and staged a protest on Indian Independence Day.

The Chief Minister said that the sham and so-called world's largest democracy has been exposed as the Indian government violated all democratic norms and human values in occupied Kashmir. He said that India is committing serious human rights violations and has narrowed the life span for innocent Kashmiri people.

Usman Buzdar said that every child of Pakistan is standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris. He reiterated that Pakistan and Kashmir are conjoined twins and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmiris brothers and will keep supporting them. He said that Modi Sarkar would have to account for their brutality and oppression. The international community could not act as a silent spectator anymore, he added.

