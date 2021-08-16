ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi asks UK to revisit decision on retaining Pakistan on 'red list'

BR Web Desk 16 Aug 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he has requested the UK government to revisit its decision to retain Pakistan on the 'red list' in the recent travel update.

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he had a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday evening, and requested that the decision to place Pakistan in the red list should be revisited in light of the country's "compelling data" on the ongoing pandemic situation.

Red list travel rules: Pakistan presents counter to UK's argument

Last week, the UK government updated its travel rules, promoting India along with Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE to the amber list while keeping Pakistan on its red list - a decision that received widespread criticism.

Pakistan responded to the United Kingdom's decision to retain its place in the red list, sharing a comprehensive letter on its coronavirus response, testing rates, genomic surveillance and other efforts being taken to stabilise the spread of the virus in the country.

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

The letter was drafted by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, in which he extensively detailed Pakistan's efforts in controlling Covid-19, and its subsequent recognition by by the World Health Organization and the United Nations General Assembly.

Qureshi also highlighted Pakistan's role in the ongoing political crisis in Afghanistan, and their intention to facilitate the evacuation of personnel from the country.

Dominic Raab India Pakistan UK Shah Mahmood Quershi red list amber list

FM Qureshi asks UK to revisit decision on retaining Pakistan on 'red list'

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

Pakistan to continue to support efforts for political settlement: FO

Turkey to work with Pakistan to stop new wave of Afghan migrants

NATO says it is helping keep Kabul airport open for evacuations

Former interior minister seen heading interim Afghan administration: diplomatic sources

Taliban expose failure of US efforts to build Afghan army

With Afghan Taliban at brink of regaining power, here is a rundown of its leadership

Power Division likely to decide future of Hubco next week

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters