FM Qureshi asks UK to revisit decision on retaining Pakistan on 'red list'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he has requested the UK government to revisit its decision to retain Pakistan on the 'red list' in the recent travel update.

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he had a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday evening, and requested that the decision to place Pakistan in the red list should be revisited in light of the country's "compelling data" on the ongoing pandemic situation.

Last week, the UK government updated its travel rules, promoting India along with Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE to the amber list while keeping Pakistan on its red list - a decision that received widespread criticism.

Pakistan responded to the United Kingdom's decision to retain its place in the red list, sharing a comprehensive letter on its coronavirus response, testing rates, genomic surveillance and other efforts being taken to stabilise the spread of the virus in the country.

The letter was drafted by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, in which he extensively detailed Pakistan's efforts in controlling Covid-19, and its subsequent recognition by by the World Health Organization and the United Nations General Assembly.

Qureshi also highlighted Pakistan's role in the ongoing political crisis in Afghanistan, and their intention to facilitate the evacuation of personnel from the country.