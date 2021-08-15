ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
World

Former interior minister seen heading interim Afghan administration: diplomatic sources

  • Ali Ahmad Jilali, a US-based academic, is seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power
Reuters 15 Aug 2021

Ali Ahmad Jilali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the city.

Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.

Taliban enter Kabul, on standby until peaceful transfer of power is agreed

It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given their final agreement to Jalali's appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said.

Former interior minister seen heading interim Afghan administration: diplomatic sources

