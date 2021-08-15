World
Former interior minister seen heading interim Afghan administration: diplomatic sources
- Ali Ahmad Jilali, a US-based academic, is seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power
15 Aug 2021
Ali Ahmad Jilali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the city.
Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.
Taliban enter Kabul, on standby until peaceful transfer of power is agreed
It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given their final agreement to Jalali's appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said.
Taliban enter Kabul, on standby until peaceful transfer of power is agreed
Former interior minister seen heading interim Afghan administration: diplomatic sources
Taliban expose failure of US efforts to build Afghan army
With Afghan Taliban at brink of regaining power, here is a rundown of its leadership
Power Division likely to decide future of Hubco next week
Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices
Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan
14 priority sectors: PM apprised about pace of reforms
US looking forward to strengthening ties with Pakistan: Blinken
Pakistan reports 3,711 cases, 67 deaths amid fourth Covid-19 wave
Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C
Read more stories
Comments