ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Uzbekistan says 84 Afghan soldiers cross border fleeing Taliban

  • Uzbekistan provided the detained Afghan soldiers with food, temporary accommodation and medical treatment, the Uzbek foreign ministry said in a statement.
AFP 15 Aug 2021

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan said Sunday that 84 Afghan soldiers crossed into Uzbekistan on the same day the Taliban seized Afghanistan's fourth-largest city and said its government had offered humanitarian assistance to Kabul's troops.

The Central Asian country said border troops had arrested the "violators of the state border" and that authorities held "talks with the Afghan side" about their return to Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan provided the detained Afghan soldiers with food, temporary accommodation and medical treatment, the Uzbek foreign ministry said in a statement.

Afghan government seeks to hold Kabul as Taliban takes Jalalabad

It also noted "an accumulation of military personnel of the Afghan government forces" on the Afghan side of the bridge at the Termez-Hairatan border crossing.

"Measures are being taken to provide humanitarian assistance to these persons," the statement said without offering details.

The Taliban on Saturday seized the northern stronghold Mazar-i-Sharif, which is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Uzbekistan by road.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had visited the city just three days earlier.

With the group's claim to capture Jalalabad confirmed by residents early on Sunday, Kabul is now the only major city under Afghan government control.

Afghan forces have retreated over the country's borders with Central Asian states Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on several occasions since the Taliban began a sweeping advance amid the pullout of US forces in May.

Afghanistan Central Asian country Afghan soldiers Termez Hairatan border crossing.

Uzbekistan says 84 Afghan soldiers cross border fleeing Taliban

With Afghan Taliban at brink of regaining power, here is a rundown of its leadership

14 priority sectors: PM apprised about pace of reforms

Power Division likely to decide future of Hubco next week

US looking forward to strengthening ties with Pakistan: Blinken

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan

Pakistan reports 3,711 cases, 67 deaths amid fourth Covid-19 wave

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters