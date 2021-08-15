ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Benzema brace has Ancelotti's Real off to a flier

  • Even with their big names still on board both of Spain's biggest clubs were unable to prevent Atletico Madrid walking off with the title last season
AFP 15 Aug 2021

MADRID: A brace from French veteran striker Karim Benzema got Real Madrid off to a flier in La Liga Saturday, his double laying the foundation for a 4-1 victory at Alaves to leave Carlo Ancelotti celebrating the start of his second spell in charge with a victory.

Eternal rivals Barcelona may have lost Lionel Messi but Real themselves are in a period of transition having seen Zinedine Zidane step down as coach and central defensive linchpins Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane head for Messi's PSG and Manchester United respectively.

Even with their big names still on board both of Spain's biggest clubs were unable to prevent Atletico Madrid walking off with the title last season.

Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid cast aside Cadiz

But after initially failing to click in a goalless first half, Real found their rhythm after the restart as the returning Gareth Bale found Eden Hazard who flicked on with his heel for Benzema, skipper in the injured Marcelo's absence, to volley home on 48 minutes.

Bale blotted his copybook with a booking for a high boot thereafter but Real -- who featured their only new face in David Alaba -- did not allow that to loosen the grip they were steadily taking on the game.

Nacho volleyed in from close range following a Luka Modric short corner on 56 minutes and Benzema made it 3-0 and essentially game over just after the hour, scuffing in at the second time of asking after a fine run and assist by Federico Valverde.

A Joselu penalty for the hosts was a minor blemish after Thibaut Courtois, making his 100th Liga appearance between the posts for Real, brought down John Guidetti.

But a Vinicius header applied extra gloss for Real's fourth in injury time.

"To call Karim a striker is not to do him justice - he is a very complete player. More so than five years ago," said Ancelotti.

"In the first half we lacked intensity but Karim's first goal opened up the game. I want to play with intensity with or without the ball."

In other action Saturday, Cadiz and Levante parted 1-1 as did Mallorca and Real Betis while the match between Osasuna and Espanyol ended in a goalless stalemate.

Atletico start their title defence Sunday at Celta Vigo in Galicia while Barcelona begin the post-Messi era at the Camp Nou against Real Sociedad while Sevilla host Rayo Vallecano.

There are two matches on Monday as Villarreal go up against Granada while Elche meet Athletic Bilbao.

Valencia got the ball rolling Friday and pocketed three points after an early Carlos Soler penalty was enough to see them overcome Getafe 1-0.

Barcelona Zinedine Zidane Karim Benzema Sergio Ramos Raphael Varane David Alaba Messi's PSG

Benzema brace has Ancelotti's Real off to a flier

Afghan government seeks to hold Kabul as Taliban takes Jalalabad

Power Division likely to decide future of Hubco next week

US looking forward to strengthening ties with Pakistan: Blinken

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Pakistan reports 3,711 cases, 67 deaths amid fourth Covid-19 wave

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters