Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics with the well-being and welfare of the people as the topmost priority.

In his Independence Day message, PM Imran said: "We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda.

Reiterating Pakistan's commitment for stability in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border.

"We have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan," he added.

The PM stated that with the universal recognition of the government's policies towards the revival of the economy, handling of Covid-19 pandemic and environment protection, Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.

"Our policies towards reviving the economy, handling the pandemic, and protecting the environment have received universal acclaim," he added.

"As we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had surmounted monumental challenges during the course of its history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation.

"Even today, the changing regional dynamics along with some domestic issues continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation," he maintained. "Our government has undertaken every possible effort for the development and prosperity of Pakistan," he added.

"This country is undoubtedly a gift of Almighty Allah for us. I once again felicitate all Pakistanis, both inland and overseas, on this auspicious occasion. I urge you to play your part in making Pakistan a proud, prosperous and peaceful nation-state," he maintained.

Prime Minister Khan further said that "on this occasion, we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) struggling for their right to self-determination under extremely adverse circumstances marked by illegal Indian occupation and unspeakable repression."

"Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just cause. Kashmiris are looking up to the international community to fulfil the promises made to them," he added.

