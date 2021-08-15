ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Karachiites celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal, fervour

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Karachiites on Saturday celebrated 75th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour. Flag hoisting and cake ceremonies were organised in different parts and of the city. Guards changing ceremony was also held at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the independence of the country was achieved through a lot of sacrifices, therefore, we have to protect it and we have to develop it as one of the peaceful and best countries in the world.

He said this while talking to media just after offering dua and laying floral wreath on the mazar of father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah this morning.

Shah said that Pakistan was not achieved simply with lip service, but it was the result of great struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers led by great leader Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. "Therefore, we have to protect this country from all the threats, we have to serve it with our best abilities, and we have to develop it as one of the most beautiful countries in the world," he said.

The CM paying rich tribute to the father of nation said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader, a man of principles and it was his vision that he carved out Pakistan, otherwise it was not possible.

Murad Ali Shah urged the nation to unite to face the imminent threats from the Easter and Western borders of the country.

Talking about Covid-19 situation, the CM said that the pandemic has badly affected the entire world, but Alhamdulillah its impact in the country, particularly in Sindh, was not so severe as compared to our neighbouring countries. "Whatever decisions I have taken were not unilateral, but they were taken in consultation with the experts, that's why we have succeeded in containing the virus to some extent," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail performed flag hoisting ceremony at the Mazar and laid floral wreath on the mazar and offered fateha.

Meanwhile Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi Professor, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opened the Independence Day plantation drive on Saturday. He inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling at the KU Clinic.

The University of Karachi and the Dua Foundation jointly launched the special plantation campaign. The KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi urged that there is a need to impose strict restrictions on deforestation to eliminate environmental pollution. "The tree plantation campaign is a great initiative and millions of trees are planted every year during the tree plantation campaigns but unfortunately thousands of plants are wasted due to lack of care and maintenance."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

