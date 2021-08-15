KP CM hoists national flag to celebrate Independence Day

PESHAWAR: An event in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations was organized here at Chief Minister's House on Saturday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

The Chief Minister hoisted national flag followed by national anthem tunes. A contingent of police saluted the national flag.

Besides, provincial minister Anwar Zeb and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash, the event was attended by Acting Chief Secretary, Zafar Ali Shah, Inspector General Police, Muazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsood, CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan and other government functionaries.

In his statement issued to this effect the Chief Minister congratulated the entire nation and said that 14th August is a day to reaffirm our commitment to our country and play our individual and collective role for its progress and prosperity as per the vision of our forefathers adding that undoubtedly, independence is a great blessing and today, we, as a nation, owe our independence to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and it is an occasion to pay tribute to those sacrifices.

He further said that 14 August also reminded us of the sacrifices of those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending the territorial and ideological frontiers of our country. "Today we, as a nation also show full solidarity with the oppressed people of illegally occupied Kashmir and reiterate our resolve to continue our moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle of independence", Mahmood Khan remarked.

He stated that the incumbent government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state.

