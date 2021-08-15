ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM hoists national flag to celebrate Independence Day

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: An event in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations was organized here at Chief Minister's House on Saturday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

The Chief Minister hoisted national flag followed by national anthem tunes. A contingent of police saluted the national flag.

Besides, provincial minister Anwar Zeb and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash, the event was attended by Acting Chief Secretary, Zafar Ali Shah, Inspector General Police, Muazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsood, CCPO Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan and other government functionaries.

In his statement issued to this effect the Chief Minister congratulated the entire nation and said that 14th August is a day to reaffirm our commitment to our country and play our individual and collective role for its progress and prosperity as per the vision of our forefathers adding that undoubtedly, independence is a great blessing and today, we, as a nation, owe our independence to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and it is an occasion to pay tribute to those sacrifices.

He further said that 14 August also reminded us of the sacrifices of those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending the territorial and ideological frontiers of our country. "Today we, as a nation also show full solidarity with the oppressed people of illegally occupied Kashmir and reiterate our resolve to continue our moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle of independence", Mahmood Khan remarked.

He stated that the incumbent government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan Kamran Bangash 75th Independence Day Independence Day celebrations Anwar Zeb

KP CM hoists national flag to celebrate Independence Day

US looking forward to strengthening ties: Blinken

PD to decide future of Hubco next week

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

FO condemns Modi's political stunt

Afghan president vows to stop bloodshed as Taliban close in on Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.