Aug 14, 2021
A choice of semantics: Pakistan's 75th Independence Day or 74th anniversary

Aisha Mahmood 14 Aug 2021

As Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day on August 14, 2021, a debate around whether it is the 75th Independence Day or the 74th inevitably follows.

Here are our two cents on this:

It is Pakistan's 75th Independence Day since 1947 was the first. Hence, the year 2021 is Pakistan's 75th Independence Day (inclusive of 1947).

However, when it comes to years of independence, Pakistan is celebrating 74 years of independence. It has now officially stepped into its 75th year after August 14, 2021.

In terms of anniversary, this is Pakistan's 74th Independence Day anniversary.

Still confused?

Let's take an example of how people celebrate birthdays. A baby’s first birthday is celebrated a year after birth; in Pakistan's case, 1948. The baby turns 1, but it is officially their second birthday overall.

So whether we celebrate 74 years of existing freely or cherish our 75th Independence Day, what matters is that we make the most of the freedom our forefathers struggled for, and cherish and value the country that has allowed us the privilege of calling it our home.

Happy Independence Day to all!

