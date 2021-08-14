Dubai Expo in focus as UAE racks up $700m of trade with Israel

DUBAI: Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations a year ago, are looking to Dubai’s Expo world fair in October to boost bilateral trade, which now stands at around $712 million.

While the figure, contained in Israeli data, is tiny compared to UAE exports of $24 billion in 2019 to its top destination Saudi Arabia, the Israeli government sees trade with the UAE rising to $1 billion by year-end.

Israel is aiming for $3 billion in three years, it said this week on its Arabic-language Twitter account.