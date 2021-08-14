Country to see first technology-based elections: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said first time elections of 21st Century would be conducted in the country through use of technology and the data and everyone would accept the results. The prime minister here on Friday ahead of inaugurating the drive of alien restoration in the country said that the government’s actual job is to make the citizens’ life easier through use of technology, digitisation and data.

He said that there are three million refugees and many of them are not registered and besides them there are other people living in the country who are not registered.

The premier added that the Nadra by making their align registration cards was bringing them in the mainstream that would enable them to open their bank accounts and become part of the economy.

