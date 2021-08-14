ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
STP for Faisalabad on the cards

14 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: A Skill Technology Park (STP) has been proposed for Faisalabad to provide qualified and highly skilled workers for the new, innovative and advanced industrial units being established in M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone.

Welcoming the Skill Technology Park for Lahore, Engineer Asim Munir President Technical Education & Vocational Training Institute (TEVTA) District Board of Management Faisalabad & Chiniot said that Pakistani economy is expected to grow at a faster pace immediately after controlling the corona virus. He said that leading national and international investors are planning to set up their new and state-of-the-art industrial units in Faisalabad. He said that we must plan right now to produce skilled workforce for these industrial units. He said that TEVTA was already preparing to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. “STP will be a part of this endeavor,” he added.

Engineer Asim Munir said that automobile assembly, mobile phone and pharmaceutical units are being established in different industrial estates developed by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC). He said that highly skilled workforce will be required for these units and TEVTA in line with its mandate has already initiated serious efforts.—–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

