PBC vice chief concerned at Justice Ayesha A Malik’s nomination

ISLAMABAD: The Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has expressed his serious reservations and concerns over the move to nominate Justice Ayesha A Malik, currently at serial No 04 in seniority list of the judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, in its ensuing meeting, while ignoring all the senior judges of the LHC and chief justices and senior judges of other High Courts.

In a statement, the PBC Vice-Chairman, KhushDil Khan, emphasised that such nominations would demoralise other judges of the High Courts and would adversely affect their judicial work.

This very fact is predominantly against the principle of seniority as laid down in Judges Case. He said it is consistent stance of the legal fraternity that the Judicial Commission should follow the principle of seniority and the practice and desire to make a pick and choose should be stopped for elevation to the Supreme Court.

