ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBC vice chief concerned at Justice Ayesha A Malik’s nomination

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has expressed his serious reservations and concerns over the move to nominate Justice Ayesha A Malik, currently at serial No 04 in seniority list of the judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, in its ensuing meeting, while ignoring all the senior judges of the LHC and chief justices and senior judges of other High Courts.

In a statement, the PBC Vice-Chairman, KhushDil Khan, emphasised that such nominations would demoralise other judges of the High Courts and would adversely affect their judicial work.

This very fact is predominantly against the principle of seniority as laid down in Judges Case. He said it is consistent stance of the legal fraternity that the Judicial Commission should follow the principle of seniority and the practice and desire to make a pick and choose should be stopped for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pakistan Bar Council Khushdil Khan Justice Ayesha A Malik

PBC vice chief concerned at Justice Ayesha A Malik’s nomination

FY21 LSMI output jumps 14.85pc YoY

SBP governor speaks to media persons: $2.77bn from IMF to help facilitate increased imports

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Import of 61 items: WHT exemption extended up to Dec 31st

UK exports to EU down 18pc as Brexit bites

June 2020 fuel crises: Ogra’s decision to spare OMCs irks AGP

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

Independence Day today

Afghanistan: IMF says it’s ‘too early to predict’ spillover in Pakistan

President leaves for Turkey today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.