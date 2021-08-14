Water supply to IPPs at Thar Coal Power Plants to be completed by Sept

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday said that a project to supply water to different Independent Power Producers (IPPs) working at Thar Coal Power Plants would be completed by the last week of September, 2021. The project costs over Rs10 billion. This announcement came at meeting held at Sindh Energy Department to review the water supply scheme to IPPs of the Thar Coal Power Project.

The provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh said the Thar Coal Power Project is among the most important projects in Pakistan, all stakeholders will work together with determination on it.

Secretary of Finance Department Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary of Energy Tariq Ali Shah, and representatives of IPPs working in various blocks of the Thar Coal Power Project besides other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Briefing on the occasion, it was informed that the project to supply water to IPPs of Thar Coal Power Plants would be completed by the last week of September.

The meeting was informed that the project of supplying 200 cusecs of water daily at a distance of 130 miles from Nara Canal and Chotiari Reservoir to Nabi Sir in Thar Coal field will cost around Rs10.6 billion.

Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh hailed the irrigation work and termed the project a brilliant project and said that Sindh Government is working tirelessly on the Thar Coal Power Project to solve the energy problems of the country and will work with all stakeholders to succeed in this project.

