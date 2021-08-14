This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Micro forest for Lahore” carried by the newspaper yesterday. That the argument advanced by the newspaper is profound is a fact. The prime minister, who has emerged as a global leader insofar as advocacy for conservation of nature is concerned, deserves praise for the painstaking efforts that he has been making since his party came to power following the 2018 general elections to create awareness about planting and protecting trees. The provinces currently ruled by his party are seen to be making every possible effort to translate PM’s sapling dream into reality. The Sindh province, which is ruled by PPP, must follow in the footsteps of his counterparts and Islamabad.

Tauqir Raza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021