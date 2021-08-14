Pakistan wants inclusive Afghan govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan that has representation of all the parties, groups, and people.

Speaking at a function here, he said that Pakistan made sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan because the situation in Afghanistan has an impact on Pakistan. He reiterated that the current situation of Afghanistan is not because of Pakistan, adding Pakistan brought Taliban on the negotiation table as Pakistan’s economy cannot afford hosting more refugees.

The minister said that corruption of leadership drowns nations, and Afghanistan is an example of it, adding people of Afghanistan and the US must question the so-called leadership of Afghanistan where $2 trillion vanished, which they received to build Afghan National Army.

The minister pointed out how come all ministers and generals became billionaires but people of Afghanistan are suffering due to poverty.

He asked who is responsible for these sufferings.

Earlier, inaugurating the two-day photographic exhibition, organised by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP), he said the aim of the exhibition was to apprise the new generation with the importance of freedom movement, Pakistan Resolution and creation of Pakistan.

He said this homeland was a remarkable achievement of the Muslims of the Subcontinent who gave uncountable sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding, it was the responsibility of everyone to play their role for its protection, development, and progress.

