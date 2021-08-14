ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Two PML-N MPAs expelled for making remarks against PM

Hassan Abbas 14 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Opposition members in Punjab Assembly on Friday use unethical language against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both treasury and opposition benches use foul language against each others leadership. It becomes difficult for the Panel of Chairman to conduct the proceedings of the House.

The Panel of chair expelled the two members of PML-N for making remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan and for tearing up the copies of the agenda.

During the question hour PML-N MPA Malik Arshad used harsh language against PTI leader ship. “Drugs are destroying generations of the country. The government is not controlling the drugs because their leaders are addicted to drugs”, He said.

Law minister Raja Basharat while responding to Malik Arshad said that their leaders are thieves and they are talking about Imran Khan. He said that Panel of Chair should expunge unethical words.

PML-N MPA Rana Mashhod Ahmed Khan said that if the law minister wants to settle the issue then he is ready to face him outside the House. He further said that if the words uttered by the US court against their leader Imran Khan will be uttered in the House it is difficult for him to tolerate.

Due to the rumpus in the House, the Panel of Chair adjourned the House for fifteen minutes. When the starts again then both the opposition and treasury benches started unethical language against each other.

