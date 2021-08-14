SHCBA slams elevation of Justice Ayesha to SC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHBCA) has objected to the nomination of Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Ayesha Malik as Supreme Court (SC) judge, which it believes is made by overlooking the seniority rules.

SHCBA in a statement here on Friday said that Justice Ayesha was a competent judge but elevating a judge, who is fourth on the seniority list, to the SC is against the spirit of court verdicts.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has convened the meeting of Judicial Commission on September 9 to consider the appointment of LHC Judge Justice Ayesha Malik as the SC judge in place of Justice Musheer Alam who is set to retire on August 17.

SHBCA said that nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik to SC is against the principle and can’t support any out of turn appointment made to SC by JC.

