ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs

Reuters 14 Aug 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened after a sharp drop in US consumer sentiment fed views that the Federal Reserve could hold off on tapering stimulus in the world’s largest economy.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)rose 1.3% higher to $9,587 per tonne by 1510 GMT, and was on track to end the week higher after shedding 2.7% last week.

The University of Michigan survey showed US consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in a decade as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment.

“The weak Michigan survey sent the dollar sharply lower and that has increased risk appetite across the metals space,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“Clearly sentiment is being hurt by the Delta variant and that is raising the question of whether the Federal Reserve is ready to do taper.”

A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. Global equities hit a record high after the US data, underscoring market appetite for risk.

STRIKES: A strike was averted at the world’s largest copper mine, Escondida, in Chile, easing supply concerns. But workers said they would down tools at a mine owned by Codelco and at the operations of JX Nippon Copper. INVENTORIES: On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses are near their highest since May 2020 at 222,600 tonnes while weekly data showed Shanghai Futures Exchange stocks slipped 6.5% to 93,032 tonnes.

US Federal Reserve Copper prices London Metal Exchange Ole Hansen Saxo Bank Delta variant

Copper climbs

Tarin assures exporters there will be swift refund payments

FY21 LSMI output jumps 14.85pc YoY

SBP governor speaks to media persons: $2.77bn from IMF to help facilitate increased imports

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Import of 61 items: WHT exemption extended up to Dec 31st

UK exports to EU down 18pc as Brexit bites

June 2020 fuel crises: Ogra’s decision to spare OMCs irks AGP

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

Independence Day today

Afghanistan: IMF says it’s ‘too early to predict’ spillover in Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.