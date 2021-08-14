KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.504 billion and the number of lots traded at 7,150.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.167 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.055 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.036 billion), DJ (PKR 562.249 million), Crude Oil (PKR 553.154 million), Platinum (PKR 360.156 million), Silver (PKR 328.402 million), Natural Gas (PKR 226.444 million), Copper (PKR 172.298 million) and SP 500 (PKR 42.278 million).

In Agriculture Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.105 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021