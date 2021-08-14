Looking Towards a Brighter Future

TEXT: The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the world and Pakistan was no exception. The virus left a devastating effect on the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life in the country, leaving behind millions of bereaved families. But now, Pakistan has entered the recovery phase from the virus and its socioeconomic effects. The country’s economic growth is accelerating, tourism has picked up, and food, arts, and cultural activities are on the rise. Although the recent past has been grim, on this Independence Day, the future’s looking bright.

Our people in general and frontline workers, in particular, have shown incredible resilience in the face of the pandemic and economic hardships. Many businesses also stood firm and continued to provide critical services during the downturn, including Byco Petroleum, the nation’s largest vertically integrated energy company. Byco Petroleum runs the country’s biggest oil refinery at Hub, Balochistan, which can process up to 156,000 barrels of crude oil every day. It also owns a floating jetty that works as a dedicated port which it uses to import crude oil and then processes it and converts it into various petroleum products such as petrol and diesel. The company supplies fuel to all of the leading oil marketing companies. It also runs a network of more than 400 petrol pumps located all across Pakistan, from Karachi to Kashmir. Byco Petroleum faced a multitude of challenges last year but the company maintained an uninterrupted supply of fuel, thereby providing critical support to the Government of Pakistan, private businesses, and millions of people.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future, especially since Pakistan’s economy is getting back on the right track. More than a million people are getting vaccinated daily, business activity has resumed, exports are rising, industrial output is climbing, and inflation is subsiding. The country’s GDP growth looks poised to accelerate this year. All of this will help lift employment levels and household incomes.

That’s all the more reason to celebrate this Independence Day with joy and happiness. The nation has spent a gloomy period in which the atmosphere has remained somber. But the economic upturn will lead towards a much-needed social upliftment, bringing a positive change that has long been overdue. Byco Petroleum aims to further spread positivity by launching the “Pyara Pakistan, Hamara Pakistan” (Beautiful Pakistan, Our Pakistan) campaign, highlighting some of our country’s biggest qualities - invaluable freedom, a rich and resilient culture, stunning landscapes, and luscious food. The initiative aims to spread a message of optimism, hope, and unity in solidarity with Pakistan’s vast ecosystem.The digital leg of the campaign invites users to share pictures of beautiful landscapes, vibrant culture, and unforgettable experiences of Pakistan that brings life to theirtravel tales.

As more and more people get vaccinated and virus-related fears subside, travel activity for holidays and leisure will climb. Pakistan has been blessed with expansive scenic views and breathtaking natural beauty that can rival any of the world’s top travel destinations. From the famed ice-capped Karakoram mountain range in the north to the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan that provides views to wondrous rock formations, to the mesmerizing Kaghan Valley in KPK’s Mansehra district, to the Mughal architecture of Lahore, to the bustling city of Karachi, to a desert adventure in Sindh’s Thar desert, Pakistan offers perfect holidays for every kind of traveller.

During the pre-pandemic days, Pakistan’s tourism industry was going from strength to strength, attracting millions of people from other cities as well as foreigners. For example, in 2018, Pakistan witnessed a 70% increase in the number of foreign tourists. This contributed around $2 billion to the exchequer, and Pakistan was just getting started. The rapid spread of the coronavirus and ensuing travel restrictions, however, virtually brought the tourism sector to a standstill. But a revival is currently underway after the economic conditions improved, millions got vaccinated, and families from all over the country who have been living under a lockdown finally got out and traveled to their favorite destinations. Popular places such as Karachi’s beaches, Lahore’s parks, Swat Valley, Murree, Hunza, and Gorakh Hills have been swarming with tourists, including many foreigners. As the atmosphere continues to get better, the tourism industry will once again witness a boom, driving progress and prosperity in the country.

Food and beverage tourism will also blossom, giving millions of people memorable culinary experiences. Pakistan offers some of the world’s most delicious and unique foods, with every town and city using its own authentic, diverse, and exceptional produce to present mouth-watering dishes to hungry travellers and locals. Every region in Pakistan has its own blend of exclusive and exquisite flavors. Be it Karachi’s Nihari and Biryani, or Mardan’s Chapli Kebabs, or Peshawar’s Tikka and Namkeen Goosht, or Lahore’s Paaye and Murgh Cholay, or Quetta’s Dumpukht and Roosh, or a vast array of local street food dishes, or different kinds of delicious snacks, fruits, nuts, salads, and vegetables available in every city, Pakistan has something for everyone. Oftentimes, the luscious Pakistani food itself is so good that it works as the primary motivation for many locals and foreigners to travel hundreds or even thousands of miles to taste, as confirmed by many renowned international food vloggers, “life-changing meals”.

Pakistan is emerging from the shadow of a pandemic. Although the country is still facing challenges, it is entering a growth phase and marching towards prosperity. On this Independence Day, let’s vow to work together for its development and celebrate its diversity, natural beauty, food, architecture, and culture.

ZUHAIR ALI KHAN

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021