ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX edges higher on mining boost, tracks fourth straight week of gains

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.3 points, or 0.05%, at 20,530.9
  • The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, lifted by mining shares, and was set to deliver its fourth straight weekly gain on the back of a strong batch of corporate earnings.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,762.1 an ounce.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.3 points, or 0.05%, at 20,530.9.

Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 0.1% in July from June, led mainly by higher prices for energy and petroleum products, and chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Pretium Resources Inc, which jumped 17.6% after the miner reported upbeat second-quarter results.

TSX pulls back from record high as gold, energy majors weigh

Its gains were followed by Lithium Americas Corp, which rose 5.3% after two brokerages lifted price targets on the lithium miner's stock.

The energy sector dropped 0.6% as US crude prices were down 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2%.

The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

On the TSX, 130 issues were higher, while 91 issues declined for a 1.43-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.85 million shares traded.

Mattress retailer Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, down 1.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc , Fortis Inc and Manulife Financial Corp .

The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 106 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 28.24 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX composite index

TSX edges higher on mining boost, tracks fourth straight week of gains

Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations

IMF ‘carefully watching’ Afghanistan, too soon to predict spillover to Pakistan

Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran

IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10

Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO

NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

US will make mistake if it blames Pakistan for Afghanistan blunder: Asad Umar

Hostile forces cannot undermine Pakistan-China's friendship: PM Imran

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters