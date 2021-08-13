ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Soy up 15-20 cents, wheat up 14-18 cents, corn up 6-8 cents

  • Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat contract rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Up 14 to 18 cents per bushel

Wheat futures rallying on support from the US Agriculture Department's cuts to the harvest outlooks in the United States, Canada and Russia on Thursday.

Most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since February 2013 during the overnight trading session. MGEX spring wheat futures, which track the crop in the drought-stricken northern US Plains, hit its highest since November 2012 and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose to its highest since November 2012.

Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat contract rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session.

Wheat ends higher; global supply concerns lift

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 16-3/4 cents higher at $7.70-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.52-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 14-1/2 cents to $9.47-1/4 per bushel.

CORN - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel

Corn firm on follow-through buying after the USDA's reduced US harvest forecast on Thursday fell below market expectations and sparked a rally in the futures market.

CBOT December corn rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight.

CBOT December corn last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $5.80-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel

Soybeans led higher by new-crop contracts, supported by signs of strong export demand this week as well as USDA's cuts to the US production outlook.

Private exporters reported soybean sales of 126,000 tonnes to China and 326,200 tonnes to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

CBOT November soybean futures rose above their 40-day and 100-day moving averages overnight. Resistance was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average.

CBOT November soybeans were last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.55-3/4 per bushel.

wheat prices Export of wheat soy oil soyabeen

