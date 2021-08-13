ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on virus anxiety, heads for weekly fall

  • US gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,759.70
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

Gold prices rose on Friday, underpinned by concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, although a resilient dollar kept bullion on course for its second straight weekly decline.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,756.61 per ounce by 0655 GMT.

It was down 0.4% for the week, mainly due to a sharp fall on Monday following strong US jobs data that renewed early Federal Reserve taper bets.

US gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,759.70.

US MIDDAY: Gold holds above $1,750

"The ongoing COVID disruption means it is more likely that central banks globally will continue to provide stimulus, which ultimately feeds back into inflation and higher gold prices in the long term," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

"In the short-term, expect gold to hold between $1,750- $1,800."

Asian markets were subdued on Friday, pressured by the fallout from rising Delta coronavirus variant cases in several countries in the region.

Meanwhile, the dollar held firm near four-month highs after data showed US producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade.

The print came on the heels of tame US consumer price data, which helped gold rise 1.3% on Wednesday, but has sent investors looking for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy plans.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but a Fed rate hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

Inflationary pressure will be temporary and gold will trend lower over the next six to 12 months on expectations for real bond yields to rise, as economic recovery remains in play and inflation eases, Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Silver gained 0.7% to $23.32 per ounce, but was down about 4% for the week.

Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,019.64 and was headed for its best weekly performance since June.

Palladium was steady at $2,624.81.

Spot gold Asia Gold gold price pakistan

Gold firms on virus anxiety, heads for weekly fall

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters