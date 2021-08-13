ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Palm slides over 1%, set for weekly rise on tight supply

  • Prices continue to cool after the choppy trading on Thursday and hefty gains the day before, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 1% on Friday after recent gains, although the contract was set for its seventh weekly gain in eight after Malaysian Palm Oil Board's data showed July supply fell more than expected.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 61 ringgit, or 1.36%, to 4,413 ringgit ($1,042.28) a tonne by the midday break. For the week so far, it is up 3.5%.

Prices continue to cool after the choppy trading on Thursday and hefty gains the day before, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

A surprise rise in August 1-10 exports reported by cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) supported prices, but this not sufficient to stop weekend profit-taking, Varqa said.

Palm oil may retreat to 4,407 ringgit before rising

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-10 rose 4.2% to 423,888 tonnes from Jul. 1-10, SGS said.

Cargo surveyors ITS and Amspec Agri had earlier reported exports during that period declined between 10% and 13%.

Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles hit a four-month low at July end, falling below expectations, as production and imports shrank, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retreat moderately to 4,407 ringgit per tonne before retesting a resistance at 4,587 ringgit, as it broke a support at 4,493 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

