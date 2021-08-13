ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sony delays Venom movie sequel release amid new Covid-19 wave in US

The movie starring Tom Hardy will now be released in October.
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

Sony Corp's movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage by nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept. 24, Sony Pictures said via email.

Makers confirm ‘Venom’ sequel with Tom Hardy

Hollywood studios have been shuffling their schedules throughout the pandemic but had hoped for a moviegoing rebound in the autumn.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.

The original Venom movie in 2018 took in more than $850 million at global box offices.

COVID19 Tom Hardy

Sony delays Venom movie sequel release amid new Covid-19 wave in US

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters