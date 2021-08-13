Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat
- The benchmark settled 0.05% higher at 7,588.2 points on Thursday
13 Aug 2021
Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with firm gold prices expected to lift domestic gold stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 62.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.05% higher at 7,588.2 points on Thursday.
Australia shares rise on upbeat results; gold miners, banks shine
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12696.9 points in early trade.
