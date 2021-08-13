ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.8%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
GGL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 155.86 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.24%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -9.36 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,580 Decreased By ▼ -56.11 (-0.22%)
KSE100 47,193 Decreased By ▼ -77.84 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,875 Decreased By ▼ -54.3 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

  • The benchmark settled 0.05% higher at 7,588.2 points on Thursday
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with firm gold prices expected to lift domestic gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 62.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.05% higher at 7,588.2 points on Thursday.

Australia shares rise on upbeat results; gold miners, banks shine

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12696.9 points in early trade.

