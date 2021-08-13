ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.8%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
GGL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 155.86 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.24%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -9.36 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,580 Decreased By ▼ -56.11 (-0.22%)
KSE100 47,193 Decreased By ▼ -77.84 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,875 Decreased By ▼ -54.3 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sydney readies for more military support as Delta sweeps city

Unfortunately, this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days, New South Wales (NSW) state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: More defence personnel could begin patrolling Sydney from next week to help ensure compliance of lockdown rules as officials on Friday warned of a surge in cases in Australia's largest city after it reported its biggest daily rise in infections yet.

"Unfortunately, this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," New South Wales (NSW) state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

As daily COVID-19 cases hover near record highs in the city, the defence department said they have received a request for extra personnel to help support state police to enforce home-quarantine orders in the worst-affected suburbs.

"Defence is preparing to deploy an additional 200 personnel commencing Monday ... to assist NSW police force," a defence department spokesperson told Reuters.

More than 500 unarmed army personnel are already helping police in Sydney, including monitoring compliance activities at hotels and airports.

Despite a nearly seven-week lockdown in Sydney, NSW state reported 390 new locally acquired cases, most of the cases in the city, eclipsing the previous daily high of 356 set on Tuesday. Daily cases have topped 300 for the past four days.

Two new deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 38.

Several regional towns in NSW are also in lockdown due to people breaching the Sydney lockdown and spreading the virus. One of the most concerning is in the town of Walgett in far northwest NSW where 80% of the population is indigenous.

Australian authorities have always feared a COVID-19 outbreak in disadvantaged indigenous communities.

Berejiklian said the surge in the highly infectious Delta variant has never been "tested in this magnitude in Australia", but stopped short of announcing tougher restrictions and implored Sydney's five million residents to strictly follow the existing curbs to contain the outbreak.

"I am a bit tired of hearing people say they don't know what they are supposed to do," Berejiklian said.

The surge in cases comes as Australia's national cabinet is due to meet later on Friday amid worries the Delta outbreaks in NSW could seep through the country, where only about 25% of people above 16 are fully vaccinated.

Some states have closed their borders with NSW or enforced restricted entry to stop the spread.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under fire for a sluggish vaccination rollout, has been calling fellow world leaders in a bid to procure immediate vaccine shipments, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday, as the latest outbreaks have spurred a surge in people getting inoculated.

The prime minister's office did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Australia's two largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - are in extended lockdowns while residents in the country's capital city of Canberra woke up on Friday to their first strict stay-home restrictions in more than a year.

Despite the recent outbreaks, Australia still has far lower COVID-19 numbers than many other countries in the developed world, with just over 38,100 cases and 948 deaths.

In Victoria, 15 new local cases were detected, all of them in Melbourne, down from 21 on Thursday. Of the new cases, seven have spent time outside while infectious, the state's health department said. Eleven are linked to the current outbreak.

COVID19 New South Wales Victoria Berejiklian Delta sweeps city

Sydney readies for more military support as Delta sweeps city

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters