World
Taliban capture Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand: police official
- Government and senior armed forces officials flew by helicopter out of the government's last stronghold in the town at about midnight on Thursday, said the official
13 Aug 2021
The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern province of Helmand, after two weeks of heavy fighting, a police official said on Friday.
Government and senior armed forces officials flew by helicopter out of the government's last stronghold in the town at about midnight on Thursday, said the official, who declined to be identified.
US, UK to launch evacuation flights as Taliban advance across Afghanistan
"About 200 ANDSF members, who were left in the governor's compound, with the intervention of elders, surrendered to the Taliban," said the official, referring to members of the national defence and security forces and tribal elders.
Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn
Taliban capture Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand: police official
Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return
Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary
PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance
SC remands sugar price case to LHC
Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar
FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties
Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit
Taliban protest against US air strikes
UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases
TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar
Read more stories
Comments