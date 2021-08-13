ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Afghan peace sole desire, says COAS

Nuzhat Nazar 13 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Pakistan's sole desire is to, help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

General Bajwa spoke to the ambassadors of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and France to discuss regional security issues at the General Headquarters.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Germany's Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Italy's Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese, the Netherlands' Ambassador Willem Wouter Plomp, and France's acting Ambassador Yves Manville met the COAS.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security - including the latest situation in Afghanistan - and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) was discussed.

Regarding the developing situation in Afghanistan, the COAS stressed that peace in Afghanistan means peace for Pakistan.

The army chief added that Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and Pakistan's sole desire is to, "help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan."

Gen Bajwa added that Pakistan values its relationship with the EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial, multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting ambassadors appreciated Pakistan's role in maintaining regional stability of the region and also promised to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghan peace sole desire, says COAS

