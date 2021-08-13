Afghan peace sole desire, says COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Pakistan's sole desire is to, help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

General Bajwa spoke to the ambassadors of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and France to discuss regional security issues at the General Headquarters.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Germany's Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, Italy's Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese, the Netherlands' Ambassador Willem Wouter Plomp, and France's acting Ambassador Yves Manville met the COAS.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security - including the latest situation in Afghanistan - and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) was discussed.

Regarding the developing situation in Afghanistan, the COAS stressed that peace in Afghanistan means peace for Pakistan.

The army chief added that Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and Pakistan's sole desire is to, "help achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan."

Gen Bajwa added that Pakistan values its relationship with the EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial, multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting ambassadors appreciated Pakistan's role in maintaining regional stability of the region and also promised to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan.

