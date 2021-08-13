ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
Chinese cellphones' customs valuation raised

Sohail Sarfraz 13 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has raised customs values of the accessories of Chinese-origin mobile phone brands for accurate assessment of duties and taxes at the import stage. The directorate has issued a valuation ruling number 1580 of 2021 to supersede the earlier ruling 1448 of 2020.

Under the new ruling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge custom values in US dollars on the import of various types of mobile phone accessories, ranging between $0.06 to $7. The minimum customs values have been fixed on the basis of specific type of the accessory and its origin.

The directorate communicated the new ruling to all Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs), on Thursday. The directorate has re-determined the values under section 25-A of the Customs Act, 1969, after conducting a detailed market survey and hearing the viewpoint of the stakeholders/importers.

The directorate has also allocated new Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) headings to each accessory of mobile phone for clearance under the WEBCO system. The FBR has categorised the mobile phone accessories in three categories and created three new valuation tables of category-A (16 items); category-B (15 items), and category-C(10 items).

According to the new ruling, the minimum customs values of the mobile phone accessories has been enhanced on the import of various types of mobile chargers, car charges, mobile phone batteries, power bank, selfie sticks, glass protectors, mobile phone hands free, Bluetooth handsfree, desktop battery charger, ear phones with smart jack, wired headphones, wireless headphones, mobile data charging cable, card readers, wireless charger stand/pad, mobile charger smart jack, pouch, built in mobile battery, mobile bar phones and other accessories specified in the new ruling.

The ruling added that the values of the mobile phone accessories of Apple brand and official partner of Apple are available at Apple website. Customs officials should refer to the said website for the accurate assessment of duties at the import stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

