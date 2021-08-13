KPL opportunity to promote region, talent: Mirpur Royals CEO

MUZAFFARABAD: Mirpur Royals Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-owner Adil Waheed said the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is not only the best platform to promote local cricket talent internationally, but will also do wonders in creating awareness about the region.

While exclusively speaking with Business Recorder, Waheed said the KPL will be an effective tool for cricket diplomacy, and will become a platform to promote Kashmiri youth, its cricketers, and the valley’s culture.

The inaugural edition of the KPL is currently under way in Muzaffarabad and will conclude on August 17. Mirpur Royals, led by former captain Shoaib Malik, remain in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Waheed said the league’s name was enough motivation to become part of the tournament. “Pakistan has been raising the voice of Kashmiris at all forums around the world including the United Nations platform. [I think] KPL will definitely be a very effective tool for creating awareness about Kashmir internationally,” he noted.

The Mirpur Royals co-owner said the KPL is not just another T20 league, but also an opportunity to promote Kashmir as a beautiful place of breathtaking valleys that has tremendous potential to produce incredible cricketing talent.

Waheed remains confident that some of the local boys currently participating in the league will make an appearance in T20 leagues worldwide.

The CEO, who actively plays polo and cricket besides looking after his family business, plans to go one step further, and launch a player development program after the conclusion of the first edition of the KPL.

He said his team management will sit together after the conclusion of the first edition of KPL and formulate a strategy for future activities related to talent hunt and player grooming.

Waheed was also confident of his team’s performance under the leadership of a seasoned all-rounder.

“Being a Pakistani, I wanted to play my role in any capacity to contribute my humble efforts for the cause of Kashmir and also to support the people of Kashmir. KPL provided me with this opportunity and I ended up obtaining the ownership of Mirpur Royals. It is an utmost proud moment for me to provide this prodigious platform and opportunity to Kashmiri youth for their passion about cricket.”

To a question regarding the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI)’s recent move to discourage players from featuring in the league, he said players should be free to play wherever they want.

“Sports bring countries and their people closer,” he said. “It should be the choice of players to choose where to play. Healthy completion between playing countries and players always brings positivity and goodwill.”

He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and all other stakeholders including the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their support in making the league possible.

